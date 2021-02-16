US Markets
TPCO

Hedge fund Alden Global to buy Tribune Publishing in $630 mln deal

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Tribune Publishing Co said on Tuesday its largest shareholder, Alden Global Capital, will buy shares it does not already own of the owner of the Chicago Tribune at $17.25 per share in cash.

Adds media packaging code

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O said on Tuesday its largest shareholder, Alden Global Capital, will buy shares it does not already own of the owner of the Chicago Tribune at $17.25 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More