Hedge fund Alden Global seeks to buy Tribune Publishing -WSJ

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Alden Global Capital is planning to buy newspaper chain Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alden Global, which is already Tribune's largest shareholder with a 32% stake, could disclose an offer for the remaining stake in the company as soon as Thursday, the WSJ said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

