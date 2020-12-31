US Markets
TPCO

Hedge fund Alden Global seeks to buy Tribune Publishing -WSJ

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Frank Polich

U.S. hedge fund Alden Global Capital is planning to buy newspaper chain Tribune Publishing Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Alden Global is already Tribune's largest shareholder with a 32% stake.

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Alden Global Capital is planning to buy newspaper chain Tribune Publishing Co TPCO.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alden Global, which is already Tribune's largest shareholder with a 32% stake, could disclose an offer for the remaining stake in the company as soon as Thursday, the WSJ said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPCO

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular