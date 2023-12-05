News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

HEDGE FLOW-Hedge funds sold stocks last week, led by financials and staples

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 05, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds sold more than bought equities for a third consecutive week last week, dumping shares mainly in consumer staples and financials, a BofA Securities note about its clients flow trends.

Portfolio managers net sold over $300 million in shares in total last week, while they bought roughly $250 million in healthcare, technology and real estate, the data showed. In the previous week, hedge funds had mostly cut their exposure to healthcare.

Hedge funds also continued to add small-cap stocks, buying almost $100 million. Conversely, they sold roughly $350 million in mid- and large-cap stocks.

Their decision to dump stocks came in a week the S&P 500 .SPX closed at its 2023 high as remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the view that key policy rates have peaked.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.