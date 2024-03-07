News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

HEDGE FLOW -Hedge funds snap up stocks at fastest pace in 11 months, Goldman says

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 07, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By region, hedge funds switched to net purchase of U.S. stocks for the first time in seven months, Goldman Sachs said, spurred by extended wagers on semiconductor-related equities driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Yet, the inflow into the "Magnificent 7", the largest U.S. companies by market value, such as Apple AAPL.O and Nvidia NVDA.O, "collectively is little changed so far this year," the bank said, adding that fund managers preferred smaller tech companies.

Interest in Asia is also recovering, led by Japan. Japan recorded the largest hedge fund net buying in eight months as the Nikkei .N225 soared to all-time-highs, according to Goldman Sachs.

Japanese stocks have soared through 2023 as the world's fourth-largest economy shows signs of emerging from deflation and companies take steps to improve governance.

Net allocation to Japanese stocks returned to above 5-year averages "but remains well below historical peak levels," Goldman Sachs said, suggesting more room for the market rally.

Meanwhile, Chinese equities also attracted net buying for a third straight month while net allocation to Europe and emerging markets ex-China rose to about 5-year highs, Goldman Sachs said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.