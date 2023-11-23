HEDGE FLOW- Hedge funds hold back from chasing US market rally -UBS

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds have continued to sell out of single stocks in the U.S. market despite a recent broader rally, with some stepping up bearish bets on tech firms, UBS said in a note.

A sell-off by hedge funds last week was mainly driven by shorting, which led to the rapid drop in hedge funds' net exposure to U.S equities, UBS said in a prime brokerage note dated Nov. 21.

It said hedge funds' U.S. long to short book ratio fell to 1.2, the lowest recorded by UBS, meaning there is only $120 long for every $100 short.

Since late October, the S&P 500 .SPX has rebounded roughly 10% and the Nasdaq .IXIC has surged 13%, as investors increased bets that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is over after signs of cooling inflation.

But hedge funds seem unconvinced by the year-end optimism.

"Hedge funds don't appear to buy this rally and have boosted shorts, particularly in tech," UBS said in the note, without elaborating on the reason for this.

By industry, software and semiconductors were among the most sold by hedge funds last week, followed by consumer durables and apparels, while consumer services were most purchased.

If benchmarks sustain their strength, the outsized short bets may get caught in a short squeeze, UBS said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.