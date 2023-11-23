News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

HEDGE FLOW- Hedge funds hold back from chasing US market rally -UBS

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 23, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Global hedge funds have continued to sell out of single stocks in the U.S. market despite a recent broader rally, with some stepping up bearish bets on tech firms, UBS said in a note.

A sell-off by hedge funds last week was mainly driven by shorting, which led to the rapid drop in hedge funds' net exposure to U.S equities, UBS said in a prime brokerage note dated Nov. 21.

It said hedge funds' U.S. long to short book ratio fell to 1.2, the lowest recorded by UBS, meaning there is only $120 long for every $100 short.

Since late October, the S&P 500 .SPX has rebounded roughly 10% and the Nasdaq .IXIC has surged 13%, as investors increased bets that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is over after signs of cooling inflation.

But hedge funds seem unconvinced by the year-end optimism.

"Hedge funds don't appear to buy this rally and have boosted shorts, particularly in tech," UBS said in the note, without elaborating on the reason for this.

By industry, software and semiconductors were among the most sold by hedge funds last week, followed by consumer durables and apparels, while consumer services were most purchased.

If benchmarks sustain their strength, the outsized short bets may get caught in a short squeeze, UBS said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.