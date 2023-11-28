News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

HEDGE FLOW-Hedge funds dump healthcare stocks, buy small caps - BofA

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 28, 2023 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hedge funds cut their exposure in equities, mainly in healthcare, while adding a bit of small-cap stocks to their portfolios last week, according to a BofA Securities note about its clients flow trends.

The bank said that overall its hedge fund clientele sold more than bought stocks for a second consecutive week, dumping stakes in most sectors, despite a higher concentration on healthcare.

Hedge funds' decision to trim their equity exposure came as all three U.S. indexes notched their fourth consecutive weekly gains. Institutional and retail clients, however, added more stocks to their portfolios.

The healthcare sector has lagged the gain of over 18% of the S&P 500 index .SPX. The S&P 500 Health Care index .SPXHC is down 4.39% this year.

Investors, however, have poured $5.8 billion into the healthcare sector this year, according to BofA, more than double the amount seen last year and the third largest inflows of any sector.

Healthcare is seen as a defensive sector because it has constant demand and is somewhat insulated from the economy, so investors have adjusted their positions throughout this year over how long the economy will remain strong.

BofA saw a hedge fund outflow of almost $800 million from mid- and large-cap stocks, while a reduced volume of small caps was added.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.