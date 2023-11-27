News & Insights

US Markets
GS

HEDGE FLOW -Hedge fund party in tech stocks begins to wane, Goldman Sachs says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 27, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hedge funds sold the largest volume of U.S. tech and media stocks seen since July in the week to Nov. 24, Goldman Sachs said GS.N in a prime brokerage note to clients on Friday, a signal that the popularity of these stocks may be fading.

Crowding into tech stocks, particularly the so-called "Magnificent 7", which includes Apple AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Nvidia NVDA.O, had reached the most intense that Goldman Sachs has seen in 22 years, the bank said earlier last week.

Traders ditched both long and short bets on software and interactive media companies, while exiting long bets on sellers of semi-conductor equipment.

A long bet is essentially a position that the price of an asset will rally.

Big investors and advisers, including Bill Gross, Mohamed El-Erian and Ryan Israel, chief investment officer of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management, told Reuters this month that a calming in bond markets and the expectations of a pause in US rate hikes might not be enough to lift tech stocks and asset prices, generally.

Technology, media, and telecom stocks make up 30.2% of total U.S. single stock net exposure, down from a year high in late October of 35.9%, the bank said without giving an exact October date.

The most popular tech stocks have been "priced for perfection" but a "reckoning will come", Amundi's chief investment officer Vincent Mortier said last week.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Barbara Lewis)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/nellmooney;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
AAPL
AMZN
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.