News & Insights

US Markets
GS

HEDGE FLOW-Goldman: Hedge and mutual funds favour banking and healthcare over tech

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

December 04, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Naomi Rovnick and Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

By Naomi Rovnick and Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Leading hedge funds and mutual funds are betting on gains outside the tech sector in coming months, Goldman Sachs GS.N research shows.

The ten stocks currently most favoured by both do not include any of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech titans that now dominate the S&P 500 index .SPX, according to research by the investment bank's prime brokerage unit.

Instead, it said, the shared top picks Goldman identified from analysing more than $5 trillion worth of hedge fund and mutual fund holdings are mostly in financial and medical-related sectors.

The basket of ten shared favourites includes Mastercard MA.N, Visa V.N and U.S. healthcare groups United Health UNH.N, Kenvue KVUE.N and Humana HUM.N.

After intense crowding into tech megacaps, the Magnificent 7 group that includes Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Facebook owner Meta Platforms META.O accounted for 13% of hedge funds' long positions last month, Goldman found, twice their weight at the start of 2023.

Yet signs of tech fatigue have emerged in recent weeks as hedge funds became increasingly concerned about their vulnerability to the fortunes of a small group of richly-valued businesses.

Hedge funds sold the largest volume of U.S. tech and media stocks since July in the week to Nov. 24.

Mutual funds, meanwhile, have been lukewarm on the Magnificent Seven for much of this year.

Goldman also said the stocks it has identified as "shared favourites" of hedge funds and mutual funds over the past 10 years have largely outperformed the wider stock market.

"Stocks that are constituents of both fund types' popular position baskets," the Goldman strategists wrote in their note to prime brokerage clients, "have beaten the S&P 500 in 60% of months since 2013".

Meanwhile, stocks that Goldman identified as both fund types' least favourite picks lagged the S&P benchmark index in 63% of months since 2013, the investment bank said.

Both hedge funds and mutual funds have underperformed the wider market year-to-date on average, Goldman found. US equity long-short funds have returned 8% while only 31% of large-cap mutual funds have beaten their market benchmarks.

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Nell Mackenzie in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Naomi.Rovnick@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
SPX
MA
V
UNH
KVUE
HUM
MSFT
AMZN
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.