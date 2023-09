Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining HL.N said on Monday production at its Idaho mine, which earlier reported a fire, would remain suspended throughout 2023.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.