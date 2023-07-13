News & Insights

Hecla Q2 Silver Production Rises, Gold Down

July 13, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Thursday reported an increase in preliminary silver production and a decline in gold production for the second quarter.

Quarterly silver production increased to 3.832 million ounces from 3.645 million ounces in the same period last year. Gold production decreased to 35,251 ounces from 45,718 ounces last year.

In pre-market activity, shares of Hecla are trading at $5.86 up 0.51% or $0.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

