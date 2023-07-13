Hecla Q2 Silver Production Rises, Gold Down

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Thursday reported an increase in preliminary silver production and a decline in gold production for the second quarter.

Quarterly silver production increased to 3.832 million ounces from 3.645 million ounces in the same period last year. Gold production decreased to 35,251 ounces from 45,718 ounces last year.

In pre-market activity, shares of Hecla are trading at $5.86 up 0.51% or $0.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.