Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 3.6%.
