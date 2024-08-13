Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $52.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HL.PRB was trading at a 9.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.25% in the "Metals & Mining" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 3.2154.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.