News & Insights

Markets
HL.PRB

Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

August 13, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $52.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.21% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HL.PRB was trading at a 9.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.25% in the "Metals & Mining" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 3.2154.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

HL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 2%.

Also see:
 Past Earnings
 LUMN YTD Return
 FLXS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HL.PRB
HL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.