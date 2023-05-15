Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $55.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.75% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HL.PRB was trading at a 20.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.59% in the "Metals & Mining" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 3.2154.
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently down about 7.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are off about 0.2%.
