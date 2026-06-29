Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $63.00 on the day. As of last close, HL.PRB was trading at a 27.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 3.2154.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are off about 0.6%.

Further HL.PRB Research:

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