Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are off about 0.6%.
Further HL.PRB Research:
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