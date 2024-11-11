Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are down about 5%.
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VEEA
IGOI Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.