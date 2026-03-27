Markets
HL.PRB

Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

March 27, 2026 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.50), with shares changing hands as low as $62.67 on the day. As of last close, HL.PRB was trading at a 28.22% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 3.2154.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

HL.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.

In Friday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 3.9%.

Also see:
 SAFE Dividend Stocks
 CECO shares outstanding history
 Cheap Consumer Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SAFE Dividend Stocks-> CECO shares outstanding history-> Cheap Consumer Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HL.PRB
HL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.