Hecla Mining's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:
Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 3.9%.
Also see: SAFE Dividend Stocks
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