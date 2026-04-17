Hecla Mining Stock Up 249%: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Hecla Mining Company HL has emerged as one of the top-performing silver stocks over the past year, with shares soaring 249%.

The rally reflects a sharp improvement in operating performance, record revenues, solid cash generation and a transition to a debt-free balance sheet. It also underscores strong investor interest in large-scale North American silver exposure amid favorable metal prices.

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HL Delivered Strong Earnings and Revenue Growth in Q4 & 2025

Hecla’s operating performance strengthened significantly through 2025. In the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of 19 cents per share, and revenues came in at $448 million, both well above expectations.

The upside was driven by higher silver volumes and improved realized prices for both silver and gold, while costs remained relatively contained. This enabled strong operating leverage, boosting overall profitability.

For the full year, Hecla delivered record revenues of approximately $1.4 billion, marking a 53% year-over-year increase. Silver production rose 5% to around 17 million ounces, supported by solid contributions from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Keno Hill.

HL’s Greens Creek Anchors Cost Advantage

Greens Creek continues to be Hecla’s key cost differentiator. In fourth-quarter 2025, the mine reported all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $2.70 per ounce after by-product credits, while full-year AISC stood at negative $2.36 per ounce.

For 2026, management expects AISC in the range of $0.00-$0.50 per ounce. This low-cost structure provides a strong margin buffer during weaker silver price environments and enhances upside when prices and by-product credits remain favorable.

Hecla Mining’s Balance Sheet Reset Boosts Flexibility

A major driver behind the stock’s rally has been Hecla’s improved financial position. The company generated $562.6 million in operating cash flow and $310 million in free cash flow in 2025.

Following the sale of Casa Berardi, Hecla redeemed its remaining $263 million in senior notes, leaving it debt-free. This significantly improves financial flexibility, allowing the company to fund growth initiatives without refinancing risk.

HL's Premium Valuation Raises Questions

Despite strong fundamentals, valuation has become a key point of debate. Hecla currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 9.62x, above the industry average of 6.14x.



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Peers such as Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS and First Majestic Silver AG trade at lower multiples, suggesting that a portion of Hecla’s operational strength is already priced into the stock.

Key Risks and Few Cost Pressures for HL

Some operational challenges remain. Lucky Friday continues to face elevated costs, with 2026 AISC guidance of $23.50-$26.00 per ounce, higher than 2025 levels. Keno Hill is another area to watch. While it turned profitable in 2025, long-term sustainability depends on achieving throughput levels of 500–600 tons per day, given its high fixed-cost structure.

Additionally, higher capital spending guided at $204-$223 million for 2026, along with $55 million in exploration and pre-development expenses, could weigh on near-term free cash flow. Potential increases in concentrate placement costs also add another layer of uncertainty.

Conclusion: Strong Story, But is the Upside Limited?

Hecla Mining has clearly executed well, delivering strong earnings growth, industry-leading costs at Greens Creek and a significantly improved balance sheet. However, with the stock already reflecting much of this progress and trading at a premium to peers, the risk-reward balance appears more nuanced.

For existing investors, the stock may warrant a hold as they monitor cost trends and execution at key assets. For new investors, patience could be prudent until valuation moderates or clearer signs of sustained earnings growth emerge.

Hecla currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.