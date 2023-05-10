News & Insights

Hecla Mining Slips To Loss In Q1, Sales Rise On Higher Production

May 10, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders was $3.31 million or $0.01 per share, compared to last year's profit of $4.02 million or $0.01 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $6.6 million or $0.01 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $199.50 million, up from $186.50 million a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $198.42 million for the quarter.

Greens Creek produced 2.8 million ounces of silver in the first quarter and 14,885 ounces of gold, both higher than the prior year.

