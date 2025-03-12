Hecla Mining Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 1.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: REZI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DCMT
Funds Holding LILM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.