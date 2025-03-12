Hecla Mining Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/14/25, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 4/1/25. As a percentage of HL.PRB's recent share price of $51.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of HL.PRB to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when HL.PRB shares open for trading on 3/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.79%, which compares to an average yield of 6.11% in the "Metals & Mining" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of HL.PRB shares, versus HL:

Below is a dividend history chart for HL.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Hecla Mining Co's $3.50 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HL.PRB) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HL) are up about 1.6%.

