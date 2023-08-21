Hecla Mining says fire at Idaho mine to hurt production

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining HL.N said on Monday its production and cost forecast for a mine in Idaho is to be impacted by a fall of ground in one of the mines' shaft.

The largest U.S. silver miner said the incident, occurred at its Lucky Friday mine, appeared to be caused by a fire that was later contained.

The damage in the mine was at an unused station, which was under repair, and no personnel were there in the mine at the time of the failure, the company said.

Shares of the company fell more than 4% in pre-market trading to $4.39.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

