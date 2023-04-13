Hecla Mining Reports Preliminary Q1 Silver And Gold Production - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded a 10% increase in silver production and a 9% decrease in gold production, for the first quarter compared to fourth quarter of prior fiscal year. The Greens Creek mine produced 2.8 million ounces of silver and 14,885 ounces of gold in the quarter, up 14% and 15%, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2022. The Lucky Friday mine produced 1.3 million ounces of silver, up 3%.

"Keno Hill's increased development keeps it on track for commencing production in the third quarter, so silver production is expected to be in excess of 2.5 million ounces for the year. This quarter's production growth is an important step toward producing approximately 17 million ounces of silver this year and increasing production to 20 million ounces by 2025," said Phillips Baker, Jr., CEO.

