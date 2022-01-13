Markets
Hecla Mining Q4 Silver Production Up 21% Sequentially - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Thursday its preliminary silver and gold production for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

For the fourth quarter, silver production grew 21 percent to 3.22 million ounces sequentially, with Greens Creek silver increasing 23% and Lucky Friday silver production increasing 15%.

Meanwhile, gold production increased 14 percent to 48.0 ounces from the third quarter, with Casa Berardi gold production increasing 25%.

For the year, silver production decreased 5 percent to 12.9 million ounces and gold production declined 4 percent to 201,326 ounces from last year.

