Hecla Mining Q4 Net Loss Narrows On Higher Production, Prices

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders was $8.11 million, narrower than last year's 23.83 million. Loss per share was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.05 a year ago.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million.

Fourth-quarter sales grew to $224.95 million from $136.52 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for sales of $181.86 million.

Average realized silver prices in the fourth quarter were $17.47 per ounce, compared to $14.58 last year. Average realized prices for gold were $1,488 per ounce, 20% higher than last year.

Silver Ounces produced were 3.41 million, up from 2.72 million ounces a year ago. Gold - Ounces produced grew to 74,773 ounces from 70,987 ounces last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.