Markets
HL

Hecla Mining Q3 Silver Production Declines; Gold Production In Line - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported silver production of 2.7 million ounces for the third quarter, down 24 percent year-on-year due to lower grades at Greens Creek based on mine sequencing, partially offset by Lucky Friday production. Gold production was 42,206 ounces, in line with prior year.

For the quarter, zinc production was down 14 percent from prior year due to Greens Creek's lower grades and lead production increased slightly with Lucky Friday being in full production.

Phillips Baker, Jr., CEO, said: "Greens Creek had a good quarter but was down compared to an exceptional 2020 third quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular