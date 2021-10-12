Hecla Mining Q3 Silver Production Declines; Gold Production In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported silver production of 2.7 million ounces for the third quarter, down 24 percent year-on-year due to lower grades at Greens Creek based on mine sequencing, partially offset by Lucky Friday production. Gold production was 42,206 ounces, in line with prior year.

For the quarter, zinc production was down 14 percent from prior year due to Greens Creek's lower grades and lead production increased slightly with Lucky Friday being in full production.

Phillips Baker, Jr., CEO, said: "Greens Creek had a good quarter but was down compared to an exceptional 2020 third quarter."

