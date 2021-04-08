Hecla Mining Q1 Silver Production Up 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported first quarter silver production of 3.5 million ounces, an increase of 7% year-on-year. Gold production was 52,004 ounces, a decrease of 12%. Zinc and lead production increased 25% and 82%, respectively. The company's quarter-end cash position exceeded $135 million.

"Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi all had strong operating performance which combined with current silver prices enabled us to close the quarter with more than $135 million in cash," said Hecla's President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr.

