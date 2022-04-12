Markets
HL

Hecla Mining Q1 Silver Production Up 3% Sequentially

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Tuesday its preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter, silver production grew 3 percent to 3.3 million ounces sequentially, with Greens Creek silver production increasing 7 percent, while Lucky Friday silver production decreased 7 percent.

Meanwhile, gold production decreased 13 percent to 41,642 ounces from the fourth quarter, with Casa Berardi gold production decreasing 19 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular