Hecla Mining Q1 Silver Production Up 3% Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Tuesday its preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter, silver production grew 3 percent to 3.3 million ounces sequentially, with Greens Creek silver production increasing 7 percent, while Lucky Friday silver production decreased 7 percent.

Meanwhile, gold production decreased 13 percent to 41,642 ounces from the fourth quarter, with Casa Berardi gold production decreasing 19 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.