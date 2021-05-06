Hecla Mining Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.06 compared to a loss of $0.03, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income applicable to common shareholders was $18.8 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter.

First quarter sales were $210.9 million, a 54% increase over prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $209.04 million, for the quarter.

