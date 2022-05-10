Markets
Hecla Mining Q1 Profit Down; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter income applicable to common shareholders fell to $4.02 million or $0.01 per share from last year's $21.31 billion or $0.04 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $58.20 million, lower than $86.61 million a year ago.

Sales declined to $186.50 million from last year's $210.85 million.

Silver production was 3.3 million ounces in the quarter, down from 3.46 million ounces in the prior year.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about June 10 to stockholders of record on May 25.

The Board also elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about July 1 to stockholders of record on June 15.

