Hecla Mining (HL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Hecla Mining Company HL reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of 4 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents. The company reported earnings per share of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company posted a loss of 7 cents per share compared with a loss of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s revenues decreased 17.5% year over year to $161 million in the quarter under review. The top-line figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $151 million.

Hecla Mining Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hecla Mining Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hecla Mining Company Quote

Gold prices rose 13.7% year over year to $1,998 an ounce. The realized silver price was $23.47 per ounce in the quarter, up 6.5% from $22.03 in the prior-year quarter. Realized prices for lead and zinc were 3.8% and 12.1% higher, respectively.

The total cost of sales decreased 9.4% year over year to $154 million in the quarter. Gross profit declined 72.4% to $7 million. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 4.3% compared with 12.8% in the prior-year quarter.



The company reported $7 million in exploration and pre-development expenses in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $37 million, down from $62 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Production Numbers

Hecla Mining reported a silver production of 2.94 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023, down 17% on a sequential basis. Production declined 20% from the fourth quarter of 2022.



Gold production was down 5% to 37,168 ounces from the third quarter of 2023. The same was down 15% from the prior-year quarter.

2023 Performance

The company delivered an adjusted loss per share of 1 cent in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 3 cents. It reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents in 2022.



Including one-time items, Hecla Mining reported a loss of 14 cents per share compared with a loss per share of 7 cents in the prior year.



The company’s revenues grew 0.2% year over year to $720 million in 2023. The top-line figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million.

Financial Position

Hecla Mining ended 2023 with $106 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from the $105 million held at the end of 2022. The cash flow from operating activities was $75 million in 2023 compared with an inflow of $90 million in the prior year.

Guidance

HL expects consolidated silver production at 16.5-17.5 million ounces in 2024. Production is expected to rise over the next three years, reaching 18-20 million ounces by 2026. Consolidated gold production is anticipated to be 121-133 thousand ounces in 2024. As the Casa Berardi mine transitions to a surface only operation this year, production is expected to be lower compared to 2022.

Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining have gained 29.8% in the past year compared with industry's fall of 15%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hecla Mining currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Ecolab Inc. ECL and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR. These three companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%. CRS shares have gained 29.8% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.39 per share, indicating an increase of 22.7% from the prior year’s reported number. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%. ECL shares have gained 34.3% in a year.



Alpha Metallurgical Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $43.05 per share. Earnings estimates have moved 48% north in the past 60 days. AMR shares rallied 132% last year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.