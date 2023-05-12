Hecla Mining (HL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Beat

Hecla Mining Company HL reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the year-ago quarter’s adjusted figure.

Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share, flat compared with the prior-year quarter.

The company’s revenues increased 2.4% year over year to around $200 million in the quarter under review. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198 million.

Gold realized prices moved up 1.2% year over year to $1,902 an ounce. The realized price for silver was $22.60 per ounce in the quarter, down 8.3% from $24.70 in the prior-year quarter. Realized prices for lead and zinc were lower by 5.6% and 22.3%, respectively.

The total cost of sales increased 17% year over year to $165 million in the quarter. Gross profit slumped 35% to $35 million. The gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 17.5% compared with 27.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Exploration and pre-development expenses were $4.97 million for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported a decrease of $1.9 million or 3% in exploration and pre-development expenses, owing to reflecting lower expenditures across its portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million, up from $58 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Hecla Mining reported cash costs per silver ounce and all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) per silver ounce of $2.14 and $8.96, respectively. Cash costs surged 96%, whereas AISC costs moved up 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Production Numbers

Hecla Mining reported silver production of 4 million ounces in the first quarter of 2023, up 22% year over year. Production rose 10% from the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported the highest-ever production numbers since 2016.



Gold production was down 5% to 37,717 ounces from the first quarter of 2022. On a sequential basis, gold production was down 9%.

Financial Position

Hecla Mining ended the first quarter of 2023 with $96 million of cash in hand, down from the $105 million held at the end of 2022. Cash flow from operating activities was $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with $36 million in the prior-year period.

Guidance

HL expects consolidated silver production of 17 million for 2023 and is targeting to reach the 20-million-ounce mark in 2025.

Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining have gained 28.1% in the past year against the industry's 1.4% decline.



