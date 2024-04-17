Hecla Mining (HL) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 6.48

The average one-year price target for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been revised to 6.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 5.71 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.79 to a high of 10.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.14% from the latest reported closing price of 5.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.13%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 446,161K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 56,686K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 3.92% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 33,240K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,768K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,439K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,145K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 11.72% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 18,411K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,846K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 2.35% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 16,781K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,953K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

