HECLA MINING Earnings Results: $HL Reports Quarterly Earnings

HECLA MINING ($HL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $249,660,000, beating estimates of $247,899,112 by $1,760,888.

HECLA MINING Insider Trading Activity

HECLA MINING insiders have traded $HL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT ALLEN (VP-Exploration) sold 108,612 shares for an estimated $734,988

RODRIGUEZ CARLOS ROBERTO AGUIAR (VP-Operations) purchased 5 shares for an estimated $33

HECLA MINING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of HECLA MINING stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

