Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.006 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -45.45% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.21, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HL was $6.21, representing a -34.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.44 and a 33.55% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.

HL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX). HL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.16. Zacks Investment Research reports HL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 175%, compared to an industry average of 8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners Fund (SLVP)

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 5.49% over the last 100 days. SLVP has the highest percent weighting of HL at 8.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.