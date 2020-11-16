Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.009 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 350% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.33, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HL was $5.33, representing a -21.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.79 and a 280.71% increase over the 52 week low of $1.40.

HL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). HL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 133.33%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (SLVP)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SILJ with an increase of 32.91% over the last 100 days. SLVP has the highest percent weighting of HL at 7.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.