Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.009 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 350% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HL was $5.91, representing a -30.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.45 and a 322.14% increase over the 52 week low of $1.40.

HL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). HL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports HL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 400%, compared to an industry average of 30.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HL as a top-10 holding:

iShares, Inc. (SLVP)

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 55.43% over the last 100 days. SLVP has the highest percent weighting of HL at 8.54%.

