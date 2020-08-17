Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Dividends
Hecla Mining Company (HL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that HL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.04, the dividend yield is .13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HL was $6.04, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.79 and a 337.68% increase over the 52 week low of $1.38.

HL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). HL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports HL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 207.69%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

