Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Hecla Mining Company (HL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that HL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.04, the dividend yield is .13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HL was $6.04, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.79 and a 337.68% increase over the 52 week low of $1.38.

HL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). HL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports HL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 207.69%, compared to an industry average of -6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

iShares, Inc. (SLVP)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLVP with an increase of 98.42% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of HL at 7.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.