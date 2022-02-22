Hecla Mining Co. Q4 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.74 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $2.97 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $185.08 million from $188.89 million last year.

Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11.74 Mln. vs. $2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.02 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $185.08 Mln vs. $188.89 Mln last year.

