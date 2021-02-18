Hecla Mining Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):

-Earnings: $0.66 million in Q4 vs. -$8.11 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $13.04 million or $0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $188.89 million in Q4 vs. $224.95 million in the same period last year.

