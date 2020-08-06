Hecla Mining Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):

-Earnings: -$14.17 million in Q2 vs. -$46.67 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $7.28 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $166.36 million in Q2 vs. $134.17 million in the same period last year.

