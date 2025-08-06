Hecla Mining Co. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $57.6 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $27.7 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $304.0 million from $245.7 million last year.

Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.6 Mln. vs. $27.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $304.0 Mln vs. $245.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.