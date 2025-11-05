Markets
Hecla Mining Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

November 05, 2025 — 07:54 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):

Earnings: $100.59 million in Q3 vs. $1.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.15 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $77.68 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $409.54 million in Q3 vs. $245.09 million in the same period last year.

