Hecla Mining Co. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):

Earnings: $28.73 million in Q1 vs. -$5.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $23.22 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $261.34 million in Q1 vs. $189.53 million in the same period last year.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00375 per share payable on or about June 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 23, 2025.

The company expects silver production to be 15.5 million ounces to 17.0 million ounces and gold production of 120 thousand ounces to 130 thousand ounces for 2025.

