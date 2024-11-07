Hecla Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hecla Mining (HL) with 8,874 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 47.96%. Jan-26 5 calls and Jan-26 4 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on February 12th.

