Hecla Mining 2019 Gold Production Highest In Its History - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported 2019 silver production of 12.6 million ounces, an increase of 22% and gold production of 272,873 ounces, an increase of 4%. Silver equivalent production was 47.2 million ounces and gold equivalent production was 549,172 ounces. Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $62 million at December 31, 2019, with the revolving line of credit undrawn.

Hecla Mining also stated that the Lucky Friday Union workers have ratified the collective bargaining agreement, and many of the workers are expected to return to work.

