Markets

Heckler & Koch, Rheinmetall Nordic Enter Strategic Partnership Agreement

November 26, 2025 — 05:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Heckler & Koch GmbH and Rheinmetall Nordic - a member of the Rheinmetall Group (RHMG.DE), have signed a strategic partnership agreement covering weapons, weapon accessories and associated systems. The companies will combine their complementary strengths to meet customer increasing demand. The collaboration establishes a framework to support new product developments, ensure timely delivery and drive increased market growth.

Thomas Nielsen, CEO Rheinmetall Nordic, said: "In light of the current international situation and the ongoing rearmament efforts among European customers and allied nations, it is vital to establish formal partnerships between key European defence companies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.