Hebei Yichen Shareholders Unanimously Support Dividend and Reports

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2024, including the adoption of the company’s financial reports and the final dividend distribution for the year ended December 31, 2023. With a strong turnout, 73.28% of the total shares were represented, signaling robust shareholder engagement and support for the company’s direction. The meeting and voting process were conducted in accordance with the PRC Company Law and the company’s Articles of Association, with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited overseeing the voting.

