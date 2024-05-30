News & Insights

Hebei Yichen Announces Year-End Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1596) has released an update.

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.010024 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid in Hong Kong dollars at the rate of HKD 0.011 per share on 25 July 2024. The dividend is subject to a withholding tax, with rates varying for different types of shareholders, including a 10% rate for non-resident enterprise holders and up to 20% for domestic investors through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme. Tax treaties may reduce the rate to 10% or less for individual investors from certain regions.

