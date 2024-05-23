Hebei Construction Group’s 2024 AGM Announced

Hebei Construction Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:1727) has released an update.

Hebei Construction Group Corporation Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 24, 2024, in Hebei Province, China. Shareholders are expected to review and approve various key reports and proposals from the 2023 fiscal year, including financials and profit distribution, as well as deliberate on the issuance of debt financing instruments and a general mandate to issue shares for 2024.

