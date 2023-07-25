Heavy Traffic At TSA PreCheck: Is It Still Worth The Cost?

It’s not your imagination: Airport security lines are longer this summer.

More than 2.88 million people passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints nationwide on June 30, making it the busiest day in the TSA’s nearly 22-year history.

Nearly half a million more people traveled by air between June 16 and July 16, 2023, than did during that period in 2019—the last summer before the pandemic.

Even TSA PreCheck lines got crowded. TSA’s PreCheck program provides a shortcut for pre-screened passengers, who—for a fee—can use dedicated lanes with fewer security measures to clear screening faster. Active PreCheck membership reached an all-time high of more than 15 million as of March, according to the TSA.

When millions of people use the fast lane, it can get slower. Past media reports have described frustrated PreCheck passengers watching ordinary security lanes move more briskly than their own. According to TSA data, however, 88% of PreCheck passengers during June 2023 waited in line for less than 5 minutes.

Enrolling in TSA PreCheck

The enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck dropped in late 2022 from $85 to $78. A membership is good for five years, and renewal for another five years costs $70.

If you’re planning to get TSA PreCheck for an upcoming flight, make sure you apply well in advance. According to the TSA website, most applicants will get their approval notification within three to five days. However, sometimes applications take up to 60 days.

The TSA advises TSA PreCheck members to renew at least 60 days before the expiration date.

Even With Longer Lines, PreCheck Remains Popular

Forbes Advisor asked several frequent travelers whether they felt PreCheck was worth the investment. Most said yes.

It Can Save the Day at Smaller Airports

“I currently live in Midland, Texas, where you have to connect through major hubs like Houston and Dallas to get anywhere,” says Morgan Gist MacDonald, CEO of Paper Raven Books.

“That means everyone in town shows up to the airport 50 minutes before all the flights board and stands in one long line to go through one of two security stations,” she says. “Because I have TSA PreCheck, I wait 30 seconds rather than 30 minutes. When flying home from a larger airport, the TSA PreCheck line is still shorter than the regular line.”

Bear in mind that TSA Precheck is available for many—but not all—airports and airlines. Currently, travelers can use it at more than 200 airports nationwide, with more than 85 participating airlines. To find out whether your airport and preferred airline participate, you can check the TSA website.

You May Qualify for Free Membership

“If you fly two to three times per year, whether it be international or domestic, then the ability to skip super long security lines with TSA PreCheck is certainly worth the cost,” says John Taylor Garner, CEO of Odynn, a credit card awards optimization platform. “This is especially true as many premium credit cards offer this as a free perk, so you don’t even have to pay the $78 fee.”

Yes, Lines Are Longer–But You Still Don’t Have To Unpack

“Longer lines are definitely happening. But, thankfully, with TSA PreCheck we don’t have to take our shoes off or pull electronics out of bags. So even a long line in TSA PreCheck moves more smoothly usually,” says Seasen Acevedo-Zullo, a luxury travel adviser.

Sustainable-fashion consultant Jessie Frances has also noticed longer PreCheck lines. She says she has sometimes even left the PreCheck line because the regular TSA lines were shorter.

“I pack beaucoup patience,” Frances says. “Even with TSA PreCheck the amount of people traveling now has increased.” She says she copes with it by arriving earlier than suggested and “extending grace” to the “amazing” TSA staff.

Beyond PreCheck: Other Trusted Traveler Programs

TSA PreCheck is one of several so-called trusted traveler programs. These programs pre-screen applicants who want to travel domestically and internationally from the U.S. The screening confirms the applicants are low-risk and allows them to get through security checkpoints quicker.

Other trusted traveler programs benefit travelers with a variety of needs.

Global Entry, run by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, offers expedited U.S. customs clearance for air travelers entering the United States. Global Entry members automatically get TSA PreCheck benefits as well.

NEXUS is like TSA PreCheck in that it pre-screens passengers to expedite their security check-in. The difference is that TSA Precheck is just for U.S. airports, while NEXUS works for land, air and sea travel from Canada to the U.S.

SENTRI is for international air travelers arriving in the U.S.; its members get faster screening at U.S. customs as well as TSA PreCheck benefits.

The privately run Clear Plus is like TSA Precheck in that it expedites airport entry for members, but it goes about it in different ways. Clear members go straight to a special Clear kiosk where they verify their identity using eye scans or fingerprints; Clear “ambassadors” then escort them to the front of the regular security line. Clear’s annual fee is much higher than TSA Precheck’s, and Clear is offered at fewer airports.

To learn more about the government-sponsored programs, you can check out the DHS’s interactive Trusted Traveler Comparison Tool.

