Heavy Rare Earths Limited Unveils Promising Radium Hill Findings

October 29, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (AU:HRE) has released an update.

Heavy Rare Earths Limited has reported promising assay results from its Radium Hill project in South Australia, revealing elevated levels of rare earth elements and scandium. The company recently acquired significant uranium rights in the area, highlighting the potential for valuable mineral extraction. This development could attract investor interest as HRE explores further opportunities in these mineral-rich deposits.

